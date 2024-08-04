Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.79, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 23.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

