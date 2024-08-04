Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

