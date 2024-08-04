Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day moving average of $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

