Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $166.39 and last traded at $166.93. 5,073,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 20,403,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.45.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,933,775. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average of $162.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

