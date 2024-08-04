Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 3% After Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $164.67 and last traded at $165.61. Approximately 9,026,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 27,866,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.76.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Alphabet by 91.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,928,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,527 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 65,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

