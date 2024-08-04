Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.11.

Alphatec Stock Performance

ATEC stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The firm has a market cap of $884.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,630,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,202 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

