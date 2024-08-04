Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38,429 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $154,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

