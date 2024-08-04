Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.