Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 239,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,657,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 164,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

