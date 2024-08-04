Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $251.00 at Maxim Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $238.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

AMZN stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.73. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

