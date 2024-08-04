American Superconductor (AMSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2024 guidance at –0.010 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $21.42 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $792.54 million, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

