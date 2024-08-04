Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 682 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54.

On Monday, June 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $168.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.