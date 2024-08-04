ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Price Down 9.1%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 9,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 15,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $881.58 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

