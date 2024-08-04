ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY24 guidance at $4.26-4.67 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $1,101,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $127,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,136.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,374. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

