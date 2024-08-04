Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, reports. Aperam had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.58. Aperam has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $36.59.

Aperam Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aperam’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

