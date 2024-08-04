Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of APOG stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $70.64.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

