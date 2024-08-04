Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $131.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of APO opened at $103.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average is $112.58.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

