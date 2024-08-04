Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 13.0% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Apple by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

