Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.38 and a 1-year high of $223.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

