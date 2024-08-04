AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Increased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,791,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AptarGroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,549 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.71 and a 1-year high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

