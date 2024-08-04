Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Aptiv Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $343,760,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after acquiring an additional 131,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

