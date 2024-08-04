Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.80. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AQST shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

