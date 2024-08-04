Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 103.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

