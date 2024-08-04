Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

