Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.30 and last traded at $81.53. 256,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 226,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Arcosa Stock Down 13.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arcosa by 38.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcosa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arcosa by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

