Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $402.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.48%.

ACRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

