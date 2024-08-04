Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $139.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

