Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $140.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

ARW stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.88.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,877,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,722,000 after buying an additional 56,781 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

