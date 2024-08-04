Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 122.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

