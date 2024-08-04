Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $198.11 million during the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.
Astronics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATROB opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.37 million, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Astronics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.23.
About Astronics
