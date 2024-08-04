Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $198.11 million during the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATROB opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.37 million, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Astronics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.23.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

