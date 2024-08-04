Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Atlassian Stock Down 17.1 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $141.21 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,285 shares of company stock worth $47,692,054 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $13,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

