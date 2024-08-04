Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.25.
Atlassian Stock Down 17.1 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,285 shares of company stock worth $47,692,054 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $13,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
