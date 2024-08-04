Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Atlassian Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $143.68 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $141.21 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $250,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,738,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,285 shares of company stock worth $47,692,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.25.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

