Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $141.21 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,285 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,054 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.