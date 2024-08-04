Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,172 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

SPGP opened at $98.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

