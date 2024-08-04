Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,498 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

