Atria Investments Inc Acquires 16,440 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.81 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.