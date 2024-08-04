Atria Investments Inc Acquires 18,985 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.33 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

