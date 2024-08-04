Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,154 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 22.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

