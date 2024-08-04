Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Welltower by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.04.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

