Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,551 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Down 4.9 %

OSK opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

