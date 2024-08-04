Atria Investments Inc Buys 694 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $114.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.19 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $228.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

