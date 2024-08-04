Atria Investments Inc Buys New Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Flex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 624,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Flex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,872,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,942,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,094.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 812,570 shares of company stock worth $25,403,101. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

