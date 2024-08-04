Atria Investments Inc Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,298,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $678,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $27,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.3% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 68,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.