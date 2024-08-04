Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,140,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Centene by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Centene by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

NYSE:CNC opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

