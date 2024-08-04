Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after purchasing an additional 338,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

