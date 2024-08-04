Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

