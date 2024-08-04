Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BCE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,725,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BCE by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,217,000 after purchasing an additional 435,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,678,000 after purchasing an additional 287,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.08%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

