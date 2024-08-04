Atria Investments Inc Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $537.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $574.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

