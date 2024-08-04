Atria Investments Inc Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
DD opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
