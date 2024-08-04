Atria Investments Inc Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

